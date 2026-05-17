Today, Sunday, May 17, sees plenty of patchy rain across Liskeard, with temperatures about 12°C. Breezy weather conditions remain possible throughout the day, making the local forecast rather soggy. Occasional drier spells could appear, but the chance of a clear afternoon remains slim. Morning hours may be especially damp.
Tomorrow offers moderate rain for most areas, with heavier bursts likely in the early hours. Temperatures about 12°C will linger, and brisk winds may pick up later. Some fleeting rain-free intervals are possible, yet overall conditions remain unsettled throughout the day. Heavier clouds could dominate the late evening.
The next day sees lighter but persistent rain during the morning. Temperatures about 14°C should arrive by midday, offering a modest break from cooler conditions. Occasional afternoon cloud breaks might brighten the forecast, though damp patches could still appear into the evening. Winds might strengthen slightly as well.
Midweek brings a mix of grey skies and brief sunny interludes. Temperatures near 15°C are expected, creating slightly milder weather. While morning drizzle could linger, clearer spells might develop later on. Overall, a calmer breeze should prevail, easing conditions compared to previous days. Some early fog cannot be ruled out.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy, with temperatures about 16°C. Light rain could appear here and there, but any showers should be short-lived. Through Friday, skies may lighten further, although an odd sprinkle might still occur. This weekend promises more settled weather, featuring drier spells and pockets of sunshine. Mild breezes should keep conditions comfortable and calm.
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