Today, Thursday, May 14, features patchy rain with occasional clear spells later on. It’s a breezy day, but there might be moments of brightness too. Temperatures near 11°C keep conditions fairly cool. This weather forecast covers conditions in Liskeard, promising a mix of showers and partial sunshine through late evening.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain lingering through the morning, followed by drier conditions in the afternoon. Brief sunny intervals could appear, but clouds remain dominant. Temperatures about 11°C make it feel slightly milder. Overall, a day of mixed weather, with passing showers and occasional brighter skies. Expect unsettled pockets around midday.
Heading into Saturday, patchy rain continues into early hours, then eases to intermittent drizzle later. Temperatures near 12°C provide a warmer look. Cloud cover dominates, though short-lived sunny glimpses may surface. Gusty breezes can accompany any showers. Watch for scattered rain pockets, particularly during the mid-morning period. Expect damp spells.
Moving into Sunday, unsettled weather arrives, with patchy rain early on and light showers later. Temperatures about 13°C bring a mild edge, although clouds persist at times. Occasional sunshine could break through, but heavier bursts of rain may linger into the afternoon. Winds remain moderate, consistently keeping the air moving.
Early next week begins with moderate rain on Monday. Temperatures near 12°C feel cooler in prevailing winds, and showers could intensify throughout the day. Intervals of light drizzle may switch to heavier bursts, creating a wet, blustery scene. Expect persistent rain spells that keep conditions damp from morning until night.
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