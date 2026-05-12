Today, Tuesday, May 12 in Liskeard, patchy rain arrives between bright spells, and skies stay partly cloudy. Temperatures near 13°C keep conditions comfortable, making this weather forecast a mix of clouds and showers. Rain remains minimal through the afternoon, offering occasional sunshine. This combination keeps things mild without heavy downpours.
Tomorrow brings stronger showers and breezy weather at times, with temperatures near 12°C for much of the day. Patchy rain appears frequently, though short breaks may emerge. Conditions remain unsettled, so expect consistent wet spells in this forecast. Occasional drizzle could linger into the evening, keeping skies dull and damp.
Rain continues on Thursday, with temperatures about 10°C and widespread cloudy conditions. Showers might persist throughout the day, occasionally becoming heavier and brisk. Overcast skies dominate, limiting any sunny spells. Lighter rain emerges here and there during the late afternoon, but persistent dampness defines the forecast well into the evening.
Friday sees a improvement with temperatures near 12°C and fewer showers. Patchy rain still appears, but drier spells become more frequent. Partial sunshine could break through at times, delivering a gentler weather forecast. Evening conditions remain calm, though lingering drizzle cannot be ruled out entirely. Later on, clouds may reorganise.
This weekend focuses on Saturday, which looks milder with temperatures about 13°C. Patchy rain lingers in the morning but transitions to overcast skies. Brief sunny moments might pop up later. Overall conditions remain calm, allowing a more settled forecast to shape the day, though the chance of light rain persists.
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