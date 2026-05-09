Today, Saturday, May 9, brings patchy showers and clouds, though moments of sun might generously break through by afternoon. Temperatures near 16°C could peak later, so keep an eye out for a few drops during the early evening. Clearer skies might develop overnight, offering a calmer, mild end to the day.
Tomorrow is looking partly cloudy, with brief light rain possible in the afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C are predicted before skies turn pleasantly drier. Sunny periods should emerge later, creating a brighter finish overall. Overnight cloud cover may linger but is likely to ease by early and bright morning.
The new week arrives Monday with more widespread rain, mainly during midday. Temperatures about 13°C might hold steady despite sporadic showers. A few clear breaks could appear by late afternoon, offering short sunshine spells. Evening looks drier, though scattered drizzle can’t be ruled out completely, especially in spots.
Tuesday brings further showers and a continued mix of cloud and sun. Temperatures near 14°C are expected, with patchy rain popping up throughout the day. Late afternoon might offer some clearing, creating periods of brighter weather. Night-time remains slightly unsettled, as light rain could briefly pass overhead, surprising some locations.
Wednesday appears unsettled too, featuring patchy rain into the evening. Temperatures near 12°C suggest cooler conditions compared to earlier days. Occasional dry intervals might still appear, but showers remain likely in many spots. This pattern extends across various areas, including Liskeard, with the possibility of mild improvements by late evening, and windy spells.
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