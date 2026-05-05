Today, Tuesday, May 5, offers patchy rain with periods of cloud and drizzle. Temperatures should climb to about 14°C by the afternoon, dipping to near 9°C overnight. Skies appear mostly cloudy, with occasional breaks. Some light rain could pass through, but sunny spells may emerge later in the day. Expect shifting local conditions.
Tomorrow might remain grey and damp, featuring patchy rain throughout. Conditions look a bit cooler, with highs near 12°C and lows about 9°C. Showers may linger, though occasional dry spells could break up the gloom. Expect overcast skies to dominate most of the day. Look for frequent damp spells.
Thursday sees more unsettled weather, with patchy rain likely. Temperatures could reach about 13°C, resting near 9°C at night. Drizzle is possible, and cloudy intervals may stick around. Despite the damp outlook, brief sunny intervals might appear if the clouds thin at times. Light showers may pop up.
Friday continues the showery theme, though temperatures about 14°C should bring a slightly milder feel. Early rain might persist, but periods of sunshine may break through. Breezy conditions are possible, so any passing showers could move swiftly, giving fleeting chances of clearer skies in between. Swirling winds may appear.
This weekend generally looks changeable on Saturday, with patchy rain still a possibility. Temperatures hover near 14°C, while nights stay mild around 11°C. Sunny spells might emerge, though scattered showers remain in the forecast. Liskeard could see varying cloud cover, so conditions are set to fluctuate as the day goes on.
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