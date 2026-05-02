Today, Saturday, May 2, brings patchy rain with occasional drizzle in Liskeard. Weather forecasts suggest temperatures near 13°C, keeping conditions mild despite periods of light rain through midday. Some cloudy spells dominate the outlook, but a few brighter intervals may still appear. Expect drizzle turning heavier in spots nearer evening.
Tomorrow promises more rain, with temperatures about 13°C. Intermittent showers linger throughout the day, though brief sunny breaks could emerge by late afternoon. Light winds keep it comfortable, but persistent clouds will maintain a grey outlook. Occasional drizzle may pop up, making the weather feel damp.
Monday sees patchy rain again, though a brighter start is possible. Afternoon forecasts show temperatures near 14°C, offering a slightly warmer feel. Occasional drizzle might develop later, but calmer conditions should prevail. Overcast skies may linger, yet patches of sunshine could still sneak through. Expect minor rain bursts later on.
Tuesday looks mostly dry after a damp morning. Weather forecasts anticipate temperatures near 15°C, feeling a touch warmer under fleeting sun. Some clouds remain, but the chance of steady rain is fairly low. Gentle breezes add a mild atmosphere, creating comfortable conditions overall. A few stray drops might appear.
Wednesday brings cooler conditions with temperatures about 12°C. Patchy rain arrives around midday, and scattered showers could continue into the evening. Some partial clearing may occur, though the overall forecast leans toward an unsettled sky. Local weather sources hint at occasional drizzle, but no major downpours are expected, ending the midweek on a wet note.
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