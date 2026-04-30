Today is Thursday, April 30 with patchy rain continuing in Liskeard. The weather forecast points to fairly light, steady showers and cloudy skies throughout the day, with breezy winds adding a slight chill. Temperatures near 14°C will dominate, making conditions somewhat mild. Rain chances remain high, so expect frequent wet spells.
Tomorrow looks overcast with occasional cloud breaks. Showers could briefly appear, though rain chances drop. Temperatures near 15°C keep things comfortable, and winds ease throughout the day. The weather forecast suggests drier conditions by late afternoon, offering a calmer stretch before more unsettled patterns return later in the week.
Saturday brings patchy rain nearby, with light showers expected at times. Temperatures about 12°C keep the air on the cooler side, and overcast conditions persist. Rainfall remains likely throughout the day, so brief clear spells may be limited. Winds stay moderate through the evening, creating a somewhat damp feel overall.
Sunday is set for more unsettled weather, with patchy rain lingering into midday. Temperatures near 13°C provide mild conditions, but showers may pop up in the afternoon. Some sunny intervals could break through, though rainfall possibilities remain high. Light winds should generally help keep any chill at bay through dusk.
Monday closes the week with patchy rain lingering into the morning. Temperatures about 13°C keep conditions mild, and partial cloud cover could allow occasional sun. The weather forecast hints at shower activity later, but heavier bursts seem less likely. Winds remain light, bringing a calmer end to the forecast period.
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