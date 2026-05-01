Today, Friday, May 1 looks overcast with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures near 10°C early and about 14°C later. Skies remain mostly cloudy but some brief morning brightness might appear. Liskeard watchers might notice a calm afternoon with mild conditions overall.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain and possible drizzle, with readings near 10°C in the morning, climbing to about 13°C by midday. Overcast conditions are likely to dominate, so expect occasional grey skies.
Sunday continues the wet pattern, featuring on-and-off showers. Expect near 9°C at dawn, rising to about 13°C as the day goes on. Cloud cover remains consistent, though brief lulls in the rain could happen.
Monday might offer a few sunny intervals between showers. Morning temperatures hover near 8°C, climbing to about 14°C. Cloudy spells persist, but fleeting clear moments could brighten the afternoon.
Tuesday keeps a similar outlook, featuring patchy rain and occasional cloud cover. Early temperatures hover near 8°C, rising to about 14°C by midday. Skies may brighten briefly, yet scattered showers are possible through the afternoon. The rest of the week appears generally unsettled, with further light rain on some days and partial sunshine on others. Conditions will shift between brief clear breaks and thicker cloud banks, so be prepared for mixed skies. Temperatures are likely to remain stable, settling about the low to mid-teens, which could offer mild but not entirely dry conditions. Dry spells may emerge intermittently, though rain remains a recurring feature in the forecast. Sunshine might remain elusive for a while longer.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.