Tuesday keeps a similar outlook, featuring patchy rain and occasional cloud cover. Early temperatures hover near 8°C, rising to about 14°C by midday. Skies may brighten briefly, yet scattered showers are possible through the afternoon. The rest of the week appears generally unsettled, with further light rain on some days and partial sunshine on others. Conditions will shift between brief clear breaks and thicker cloud banks, so be prepared for mixed skies. Temperatures are likely to remain stable, settling about the low to mid-teens, which could offer mild but not entirely dry conditions. Dry spells may emerge intermittently, though rain remains a recurring feature in the forecast. Sunshine might remain elusive for a while longer.