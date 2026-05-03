Today, Sunday, May 3, sees patchy rain drifting in, with passing clouds and a possibility of showers by evening. Temperatures near 13°C and lows about 9°C mark a mild start. Conditions may clear slightly later on, bringing a partly cloudy night and light winds to keep things comfortable. Expect changing skies.
Tomorrow brings more unsettled weather, with patchy rain lingering through midday. Afternoon breaks in the cloud might give brief sunshine, but drizzle could return. Temperatures near 14°C rising from about 9°C overnight suggest mild air remains in place, ensuring any rain stays light and sporadic. Local observers may notice shifts.
Tuesday sees a slight reduction in rainfall, though brief showers remain possible. Temperatures near 14°C once again, and nights about 9°C keep the pattern from shifting too drastically. Intermittent cloud cover persists, with scattered patches of sunshine offering some brighter spells amid any lingering rain. Expect occasional breezes overhead.
Wednesday might feel a bit cooler, with highs near 10°C and lows about 9°C. Rain is likely through much of the day, occasionally turning into light drizzle. Gustier winds could develop, but brighter intervals may break up the greyer skies at times. Brief calm moments may emerge.
Thursday looks breezy with mostly overcast skies and occasional showers. Highs near 12°C and lows about 10°C mean conditions stay relatively mild. During the day, some short dry spells could appear between showery bursts. In Liskeard, the forecast remains similar, rounding off the week with passing clouds and drizzle. Overall, mild conditions dominate.
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