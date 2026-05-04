Today, Monday, May 4, brings on-and-off rain with temperatures near 14°C during the afternoon. Evening is likely to stay damp, dropping to about 10°C. Intermittent showers may linger past nightfall, keeping conditions soggy and making much of the day feel rather dreary and somewhat chilly.
Tomorrow finds more patchy rain climbing near 14°C by midday, then slipping to about 9°C overnight. Occasional breaks in the clouds might appear, but showers remain possible. Grey skies look set to dominate, painting a fairly wet outlook throughout the day, with humidity lingering and only a few signs of clearer spells ahead.
Wednesday should feel cooler, peaking about 12°C and dipping near 7°C. Showers continue sporadically, creating an unsettled scene through late evening. Periods of drizzle could intensify, and a light breeze might add a slight chill to the air. Occasional lulls in rainfall might offer calmer moments and keep skies murky.
Thursday remains showery, with temperatures near 13°C and brief cloud breaks possible. Damp conditions look likely for most of the afternoon. Light rain may drift in and out, ensuring an overcast feel settles across the region. An occasional breeze could carry light scattered droplets into the early evening.
Friday holds a milder reach of about 13°C before settling near 9°C overnight. In Liskeard, light rain lingers, though glimpses of dryness could develop this weekend. Patchy drizzle might return at times, but a few brighter spells are not entirely ruled out. A wind could stir lingering moisture, maintaining conditions into the following night.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.