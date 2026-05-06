Today, Wednesday, May 6, promises patchy rain and cloudy periods with limited sunny breaks in Liskeard. Showers gather in the afternoon, and temperatures near 12°C keep the day feeling mild. Light winds add a slight chill. A mixed local forecast but nothing too severe. Expect occasional drizzle into the evening.
Tomorrow sees more patchy rain with possible light showers scattered throughout the day. Temperatures about 12°C keep conditions mild, though skies remain mostly cloudy. Brief sunny spells might break through. Winds pick up slightly, creating a breezy afternoon. Showers could linger into night, bringing occasional dampness. Expect a lull soon.
The next day, Friday, sees a milder shift, with partly cloudy conditions turning sunnier by afternoon. Temperatures near 14°C provide a welcome boost, and any fleeting rain should ease early. Light breezes keep things comfortable. Sunny intervals dominate later, setting a pleasant tone for the approaching weekend. No major showers.
Saturday features occasional light rain in the morning, then patches of sunshine as the day progresses. Temperatures about 15°C feel mild, though scattered clouds might drift across the sky. Showers appear later but shouldn’t last long. Wind speeds increase, ensuring a brisk atmosphere for much of the afternoon. Expect gusts.
Sunday arrives with moderate rain persisting through the day. Temperatures near 12°C keep conditions cool, and stronger winds could gust at times. Expect consistent wet weather, with some drizzle carrying into evening. Lighter patches may emerge briefly, but overall, a damp outlook continues through the night. No breaks anticipated later.
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