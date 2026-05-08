Today in Liskeard, Friday, May 8, starts with patchy rain drifting through before clearer skies develop. Temperatures near 14°C might emerge by late morning, and breezes remain modest. Light rain could persist for a while, but mainly sunny spells are possible in the afternoon. This weather forecast suggests mild conditions heading towards evening, giving a transition into tomorrow’s outlook.
Tomorrow appears partly cloudy with a minor risk of afternoon drizzle. Temperatures near 16°C are likely, offering a slightly warmer day. The breeze may pick up occasionally, but overall conditions should stay reasonably pleasant. Occasional clouds are set to move overhead without major rain concerns.
This weekend brings patchier rain during the morning, with temperatures about 14°C. Damp spells could appear early, followed by the possibility of partial sunshine later on. The wind might strengthen slightly at times, yet calm intervals could break through. No heavy downpours are expected, although scattered drizzle remains possible.
The following day may see patchy rain again, with temperatures near 12°C. Clouds will dominate for parts of the morning, then brighter spells could emerge. Breezes stay brisk in exposed spots, creating a cool feel. Lighter rains appear possible, though any showers should taper off gradually into the evening.
The day after that introduces more cloud cover and the chance of light showers. Temperatures about 14°C could develop in the afternoon, offering a moderate feel. Brief sunshine might break through, but scattered clouds are expected. Wind speeds look manageable, keeping conditions comfortable overall despite intermittent rain chances.
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