Today, Thursday, May 7, brings patchy rain with breezy conditions. Temperatures near 9°C in the morning climb to about 12°C under cloudy skies. Drizzle remains likely through midday, though late afternoon could see drier moments across local areas, including Liskeard.
Tomorrow sees patchy drizzle early on, fading into partial sunshine. Temperatures near 8°C at dawn rise to about 14°C by midday. Occasional rain might return later, but brighter skies should dominate much of the afternoon.
The weekend begins on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain late on. Temperatures near 9°C early move to about 16°C around midday, accompanied by gentle winds. Evening showers may pop up briefly, but sunny intervals should still appear.
Sunday continues the weekend theme with mostly sunny skies in the morning and modest winds. Temperatures about 9°C at sunrise climb near 15°C by afternoon. Brief drizzle could emerge late, but the day looks largely bright. Gustier conditions may develop, though dry spells will remain the dominant feature. Evening numbers dip to about 10°C while the breeze might strengthen. Cloud coverage remains low throughout the night.
Monday sees patchy rain returning after sunrise and continuing sporadically through midday. Temperatures about 6°C in the early hours move near 13°C later. Some sunshine appears between showers, but heavier bursts of rain remain possible. Winds approach moderate levels, though calmer spells may break up the gusts. Late afternoon offers bright periods, but the potential for drizzly moments persists into the night. Conditions could remain unsettled.
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