Today is Monday, May 11, bringing patchy rain and occasional light showers. Temperatures about 12°C and dipping near 6°C create a cool feel, with mild breezes sweeping across the area. Skies may clear briefly at night, but a chance of drizzle remains throughout the day. In Liskeard, conditions are similar.
Expect a slight warm-up tomorrow, with patchy rain still possible. Temperatures near 13°C could feel mild by midday, while lows hover close to 7°C after sunset. Brief glimpses of sunshine may appear, but clouds persist, producing occasional damp spells as the day progresses. No heavy downpour is anticipated overall either.
Midweek remains unsettled, with more rainfall and gusty winds. Conditions keep temperatures about 12°C at their peak, dropping near 9°C overnight. Showers might intensify briefly for some, so sporadic rain could affect most parts of the region. Occasional cloud breaks may offer drier intervals, though consistent sunshine is not likely.
Another damp spell continues Thursday, holding temperatures close to 11°C by day and near 8°C overnight. Steady rain and cloud cover dominate, with only brief pauses expected. Wind picks up occasionally, creating a breezy atmosphere. Some lighter showers may move through quickly, offering minimal relief overall from the grey skies.
End of the workweek brings moderate rain, with temperatures about 12°C and lows near 8°C. Intermittent downpours could be heavy at times, though brief sunny spells might appear late afternoon. Clouds persist, keeping conditions damp for most of the day. The weekend outlook remains uncertain, but further showers seem likely.
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