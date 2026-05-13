Today, Wednesday, May 13, starts cloudy with patchy rain likely through midday. Temperatures about 12°C may feel mild, but brisk winds keep a slight chill in the air. Occasional brighter spells could appear later, though showers might persist off and on. Expect a calmer atmosphere overnight.
Tomorrow continues this unsettled weather forecast, with showers on and off throughout the day. Temperatures near 11°C maintain a cooler edge, and clouds remain dominant. Any bursts of sunshine may be brief, while light rain can last into late afternoon. Dry intervals could arrive late evening.
A mix of sun and scattered rain showers appears on Friday. Temperatures about 11°C feel moderate, though occasional gusts make it seem brisk. Overcast spells might linger, but glimpses of brightness are likely at times. Light drizzle could return toward evening, contributing to a changeable day.
Milder conditions arrive on Saturday, bringing temperatures near 13°C and a small chance of morning rain. Clouds could break occasionally, offering a few sunny patches amid passing drizzle. Breezes stay lighter, making it feel more pleasant. Later in the day, showers should ease, leaving the evening mostly dry.
Sunday continues the pattern, with overcast periods and a likelihood of scattered rain. Temperatures about 13°C keep it mild, though occasional showers can show up at unpredictable times. Some sunny breaks might develop, granting short bursts of brightness. In Liskeard, local conditions remain variable before settling slightly by nightfall. Mixed conditions will likely persist into next week, featuring periodic showers and generally mild intervals.
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