Today, Saturday, May 16, sees patchy rain across the area, including Liskeard, with temperatures near 13°C. Breezy spells may occur, and overnight values drop to about 7°C. Occasional bright intervals could appear, but the clouds will remain dominant. Lingering showers are likely, creating a somewhat damp start to the weekend.
Tomorrow brings further patchy rain, with temperatures about 12°C and lows near 7°C. Occasional drizzle may develop, keeping conditions cool through the day. Brief drier periods are possible throughout Sunday, though scattered showers could linger into the evening. Cloud cover remains significant, discouraging much sunshine and maintaining a breezy feel.
Mild weather is forecast Monday, despite moderate rain likely at times. Temperatures reach about 12°C, dipping to near 9°C overnight. Intermittent showers may become heavier, but very short breaks in the clouds can occur. Persistent rain is probable, ensuring damp weather remains a feature for much of the day ahead.
Rain persists Tuesday, but temperatures near 15°C bring a slightly milder scenario. Overnight values sit about 12°C, keeping the air relatively mild. Intervals of light drizzle or showers are possible, accompanied by breezy spells. Heavier downpours may occasionally appear briefly, so expect a cloudy backdrop through much of the afternoon.
Midweek conditions remain unsettled Wednesday, with patchy rain nearby and top temperatures about 15°C. Nights hover near 12°C, offering mild evenings under mostly cloudy skies. Occasional breaks could allow fleeting sunshine, though passing showers might still pop up. The atmosphere looks changeable, maintaining variable cloud cover and moderate breezes throughout.
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