Today, Friday, May 15, offers patchy rain nearby and plenty of cloud cover. Temperatures reach about 11°C by day and slip to near 6°C overnight. Moderate breezes keep things feeling cool, though occasional brighter intervals might pop up in Liskeard. Local watchers might notice short sunny spells, though frequent clouds keep overall brightness limited.
Tomorrow continues this weekend’s showery theme. Rain could become heavier in the late afternoon, with temperatures near 13°C and nighttime figures around 6°C. Cloud hangs around, but a few dry breaks may appear between showers. Drizzle early on often transitions into heavier bursts, ensuring frequent changes in sky conditions.
Sunday sees more unsettled weather, including rain and a few hints of clear sky at times. Temperatures hover about 12°C, while the evening settles near 8°C. Damp conditions remain likely, so expect some lingering drizzle. Short spells of calm might emerge in the morning, but showers remain a strong possibility throughout the day.
Monday ushers in moderate rain, particularly late in the day. Highs rest near 12°C again, and gusty winds are possible. The atmosphere stays unsettled, bringing consistent cloud and plenty of damp spells. Wet bouts may intensify briefly, though occasional breaks in the cloud could provide a glimpse of sun.
Tuesday wraps up the forecast with patchy rain bursts and stronger winds. Afternoon readings climb to about 15°C, offering milder air despite the breezes. Occasional lulls in rainfall could allow for breaks of sunshine. Wind gusts remain strong, maintaining a brisk feel throughout the day.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.