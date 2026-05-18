Today is Monday, May 18, bringing moderate rain with the occasional light shower in the morning and afternoon. Skies stay fairly grey, and conditions remain damp into the evening, with temperatures near 11°C at their peak. Local weather sources indicate gusty winds, affecting the day’s overall feel.
Tomorrow extends the wet outlook, with moderate rain dominating Tuesday. The daily weather forecast predicts heavier bursts at times, though occasional breaks may offer short-lived relief. Conditions feel cooler in the wind, and temperatures reach about 14°C by midday. A fresh breeze is likely throughout.
Wednesday shifts toward patchy rain in the morning, with possible sunny intervals by midday. Temperatures hover near 15°C, and gusts begin to ease. Conditions look less wet overall, but passing light rain could still arrive. The weekly forecast suggests a more settled trend taking shape.
Thursday appears bright and sunny, delivering a warmer feel as temperatures near 16°C. The forecast indicates minimal chance of rain, making the day calmer than before. Skies remain mostly clear, breezes settle, and sunshine dominates much of the afternoon. Conditions promise a pleasant spell of local weather.
In Liskeard, Friday continues the sunny trend with temperatures about 17°C at midday. Conditions remain clear, setting the stage for a mild run into the weekend. Temperatures are set to soar, as the local forecast points to stable skies beyond this date. Little rain is expected. Sunny spells persist late into the afternoon, continuing an improving pattern. Light winds should keep the day feeling comfortable.
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