Today, Wednesday, May 20 starts with patchy drizzle and partial clouds drifting overhead. Rain chances remain quite high throughout the early hours, easing into scattered showers by midday. Occasional sunny intervals are likely late afternoon, with temperatures about 15°C feeling a bit cool in the breeze.
Tomorrow promises a drier outlook, with clouds thinning by midday. The forecast features no significant rainfall, so skies stay relatively clear in many areas. Breezes remain gentle, and temperatures near 15°C create mild conditions for those heading out. Sunshine may increase late in the day, offering a brighter evening.
Another shift arrives Friday, with patchy drizzle developing into moderate showers by afternoon. Some drizzle may linger briefly. The day remains grey for extended periods, though a few breaks in the clouds could appear. Temperatures about 16°C ensure it stays relatively cool, and light winds keep conditions from feeling too chilly.
A warmer trend continues Saturday, with a slight possibility of a passing shower. The morning starts near 12°C, climbing to about 19°C by afternoon, granting a pleasant span of warm air. Some cloud cover may linger, yet overall brightness helps maintain a lighter ambiance. Rainfall should be minimal at best.
The weekend extends into Sunday, keeping the trend going with patchy rain nearby and intervals of clear sky. The day begins near 11°C, rising to about 19°C under calmer breezes. Drizzle could occur, though sunshine is likely for most of the day. This forecast covers conditions near Liskeard through the end of the week.
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