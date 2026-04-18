Today (Saturday, April 18) in Liskeard promises bright skies with minimal chance of rain from dawn to dusk. Temperatures near 12°C by midday and about 7°C later keep the day feeling mild. Sunshine dominates most hours, and winds remain gentle, offering a calm atmosphere through the afternoon and into the evening.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy conditions with occasional spates of light rain near midday. Highest values hover near 11°C, while lows hit about 6°C overnight. Skies brighten briefly in the late afternoon, though a few grey patches might linger. A mild breeze could develop, but rainfall intensity stays minimal overall.
Clouds roll in on Monday, with patchy rain possible by mid-afternoon. Temperatures climb near 11°C, dropping about 6°C after sunset. Gusts might pick up slightly later, but heavy downpours seem unlikely. Some scattered breaks in the cloud cover could let in brief sunshine, keeping conditions variable throughout the day.
Rain appears intermittently on Tuesday, ensuring a damp feel throughout daylight hours. Daytime readings hover near 11°C, while morning begins about 7°C. Cloud coverage persists, bringing the potential for more wet spells across midday. Winds may intensify slightly, although torrential showers are not expected. Patchy breaks might appear before nightfall.
Wednesday offers partial sunshine and limited drizzle for short periods. Temperatures peak near 12°C, easing about 9°C as evening settles. Winds could strengthen briefly, yet skies remain mostly bright through mid-afternoon. Any light rain should be isolated. This midweek pattern indicates only a gentle shift in overall conditions. Clouds remain scattered.
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