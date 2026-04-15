Today, Wednesday, April 15, sees patchy rain drifting through the day in Liskeard, offering intermittent wet periods under cloudy skies. Temperatures hover near 13°C, accompanied by occasional drizzle that could linger well into the evening. Winds pick up slightly at times, ensuring no strong gusts disrupt the steady damp air. Skies remain mostly covered, keeping direct sunshine to a minimum.
Tomorrow stays predominantly wet, with patchy rain persisting into midday. Temperatures reach about 12°C, and light drizzle might reappear later under grey skies. Brief pauses in rainfall may emerge, though any sun will be scarce throughout the afternoon. Some moderate breezes could appear, but they are unlikely to break the overall damp trend.
Friday brings a mix of clouds and drizzle, but conditions appear slightly brighter overall. Daytime highs settle near 13°C, while sporadic wet spells could pass swiftly. Late afternoon might offer some calmer skies, although misty patches could cling to higher ground. No heavy downpour is anticipated.
This weekend on Saturday sees a surge of sunshine breaking through, promising extended clear periods and temperatures near 13°C. With breezes easing slightly, the day maintains a notably bright outlook. Overnight conditions remain clear, confirming a tranquil transition into the following morning.
Sunday continues with abundant sunshine and fewer clouds, keeping conditions mostly dry. Temperatures hover about 12°C, and any lingering morning haze should fade by midday, preserving a pleasant daytime sky. Light winds remain steady but not disruptive. Overall, no rain is forecast, highlighting a mild end to the week.
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