Today, Monday, April 13, in Liskeard sees a varied weather update with patchy rain around midday and occasional sunny intervals. Cloud coverage might shift rapidly, but temperatures about 11°C ensure a mild vibe throughout the afternoon and into early evening.
Tomorrow’s forecast signals lingering drizzle from the early hours, alongside mostly overcast skies. However, glimpses of sunshine may appear here and there, keeping the day from feeling too grey. Temperatures near 13°C add a gentle bump in warmth, offering slightly brighter conditions than today.
On Wednesday, showers could develop again, especially later in the day. A fair amount of cloud could stick around, though brief clear intervals might break through. With temperatures hovering around 12°C, the midweek weather remains moderate, creating a balanced mix of light rain and dry spells.
Thursday suggests another round of unsettled skies, with patchy rain possible in short bursts. Still, periods of calmer weather are on the cards, so it won’t be all damp. Temperatures stay about 12°C, and moderate breezes might pick up speed by late afternoon, adding a slight chill.
Friday appears to welcome fewer showers, letting more sunshine peek through. With temperatures about 13°C, the day feels a touch warmer than previous ones. This weekend hints at similarly mild conditions, likely staying calm and agreeable. Rain chances should be minimal, rounding off the week on a steady note.
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