Today is Sunday, April 12, delivering a showery weather forecast in Liskeard, with patchy rain dominating the morning hours. Conditions remain breezy, and temperatures hover near 10°C. Showers may taper off briefly by afternoon, though clouds linger. Evening brings a slight drop to about 6°C, leading into a calmer night.

Tomorrow sees another damp spell, with patchy rain drifting steadily across the region during morning and midday. Mild breezes persist, and daytime peaks reach about 10°C. Skies attempt partial clearing by late afternoon, but lingering clouds keep things grey. Overnight readings settle near 6°C, hinting at a cool, breezy twilight.

The following day (Tuesday) promises early drizzle gradually transitioning into showers throughout midday. Temperatures climb to roughly 13°C, lending a slightly warmer feel than previous days. Bright spells may emerge briefly, but rain lingers. Afternoon downpours could return before easing by evening. A mild night follows, keeping values near 7°C.

Midweek (Wednesday) continues with intermittent rain, as daytime peaks rest near 13°C. Overcast skies dominate, occasional breaks allow sunshine. Drizzle returns through late afternoon, maintaining damp conditions. Winds remain moderate, preserving a chill despite the mild reading. Nighttime lows hover about 9°C, leaving moisture in the air for early morning.

Late in the week (Thursday) brings cloudy weather, dotted with showers and sun bursts. Afternoon highs reach about 12°C, while breezes pick up but stay manageable. Patchy rain subsides closer to evening, offering a clearing sky. This weekend might retain modest conditions, with temperatures near double digits and rainfall expected.

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