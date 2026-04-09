The new week sees Monday bringing patchy rain and a high near 11°C. Lighter winds should make the day feel slightly calmer overall, though lingering showers are likely. Overnight figures hover about 6°C, keeping conditions cool. This final day in the forecast maintains the mix of damp spells and brief clear moments, ensuring the week remains unsettled overall. No severe chills appear on the horizon, promising a mild conclusion to this five-day forecast. Expect unsettled weather into next week’s pattern in Liskeard.