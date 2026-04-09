Today is Thursday, April 9, and the local weather forecast points to partly cloudy conditions. Early morning starts mild, with temperatures near 10°C, rising about 12°C by midday. Some drizzle could make a brief appearance, but skies should remain mostly bright as clouds thin out later.
Tomorrow looks rainy, with patchy showers and temperatures near 9°C. Cloudy skies are likely through the afternoon, so expect occasional drizzle merging into steadier rain by evening. Overnight lows dip about 6°C, creating a cooler finish to the day.
This weekend begins with moderate rain likely throughout Saturday, and temperatures near 9°C. Brisk winds could highlight these weather conditions, ensuring a damp start to the weekend. Some heavier bursts might pop up in the afternoon, while overnight levels remain about 5°C.
The weekend continues on Sunday, featuring patchy rain and highs about 10°C. Quick breaks in the clouds might appear, though showers should persist off and on. The evening is set to remain grey, with readings dipping near 6°C and occasional rain still possible.
The new week sees Monday bringing patchy rain and a high near 11°C. Lighter winds should make the day feel slightly calmer overall, though lingering showers are likely. Overnight figures hover about 6°C, keeping conditions cool. This final day in the forecast maintains the mix of damp spells and brief clear moments, ensuring the week remains unsettled overall. No severe chills appear on the horizon, promising a mild conclusion to this five-day forecast. Expect unsettled weather into next week’s pattern in Liskeard.
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