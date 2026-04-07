Today, Tuesday, April 7, brings patchy rain early on, with brief sunny spells later. Temperatures near 14°C keep things mild, but high chances of rain linger throughout the morning. By midday, skies lighten, though drizzle may return in the evening. Conditions remain breezy and variable.
Tomorrow sees much brighter weather, offering sunshine for most of the day. Temperatures hover near 17°C, bringing a warm and pleasant feel. Light rain could appear briefly during late afternoon, but widespread downpours are unlikely. This forecast is particularly welcome in Liskeard, where skies should stay fairly clear.
Cooler conditions arrive Thursday, with temperatures about 11°C under cloudy skies. Occasional sunshine breaks through, yet breezes could pick up at times. Rain is not expected, so the day stays mostly dry throughout midday. Despite the cloud cover, glimpses of blue sky bring indeed a welcome change.
Partly cloudy vibes continue into Friday, with temperatures near 10°C. The afternoon may bring scattered clouds, though a few sunny intervals should appear. Gentle rains seem unlikely, yet mild breezes persist. Late evening sees overcast skies rolling in, hinting at cooler overnight weather but nothing too disruptive.
This weekend brings moderate rain on Saturday, with temperatures about 11°C. Drizzle persists from morning to afternoon, accompanied by patches of fog and occasional light rain. Brief glimpses of brighter skies may break through, but heavier showers remain likely as evening approaches. Winds strengthen later, adding briskness. Damp weather dominates much of the day. Conditions vary, so watchers might notice the occasional lull.
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