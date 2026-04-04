Today, Saturday, April 4, features changing weather conditions in Liskeard. Expect breezy spells with patchy rain and some brighter moments. Temperatures peak near 12°C, dropping to about 8°C after dusk. Local forecasts suggest those occasional showers stick around, so brief bursts of sunshine may break through between passing clouds. Winds remain noticeable.
Tomorrow, Sunday brings more unsettled weather with patchy rain and brisk winds. Conditions stay cooler, with temperatures about 10°C during the day and near 6°C overnight. Showers might linger, but glimpses of sun could appear later. Expect a further breeze that keeps the air feeling fresh.
A brighter outlook arrives Monday, with sunny spells dominating the forecast. Conditions remain dry, and temperatures near 11°C give a milder touch by midday. Overnight levels drop about 6°C, though skies stay mostly clear. Gentle breezes replace stronger gusts, offering a calmer atmosphere for anyone out and about.
An uptick in humidity arrives Tuesday, bringing occasional showers. Afternoon periods could turn wet, with temperatures near 14°C before dipping to about 11°C at night. Some cloud cover moves in, but short bright intervals are possible. Expect periods of light rain that may intensify briefly, accompanied by moderate breezes.
Clearer skies dominate Wednesday, offering a cooler feel with temperatures about 12°C during daylight hours. Nights drop near 9°C under partly cloudy conditions, yet the risk of significant rain remains low. Overall, the midweek forecast stays generally mild, and gentle winds maintain comfortable weather for most of the day. This weekend should stay fairly mild.
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