Today, Tuesday, March 31, in Liskeard is shaping up with morning mist and the possibility of patchy afternoon rain. Expect temperatures near 14°C and gentle breezes making it feel mild. Rainfall looks minimal, so the day stays mostly dry despite a brief drizzle. Sunshine might break through occasionally at times.
Tomorrow features a cloudy morning, with patchy rain likely and temperatures about 12°C. Occasional drizzle might pop up, though heavier showers seem less probable. Skies remain grey for much of the day, but any rain should stay light. Breezes remain fairly moderate, keeping the atmosphere cool yet not overly chilly.
A cooler outlook arrives Thursday, starting cloudy but brightening around midday. Temperatures near 10°C keep things slightly crisp, and a light shower may appear early on. By afternoon, skies should turn mostly clear, offering a dry spell for the remainder of the day. Winds stay steady, ensuring no sudden gusts.
On-and-off rain is fairly likely early in the day, with temperatures about 12°C. Clouds hover, and drizzles may continue intermittently. Late afternoon could see brief breaks in the cloud, but lingering moisture remains in the air. Gentle winds shift occasionally, maintaining a damp feeling throughout much of the daylight hours.
This weekend looks bright on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures near 12°C. Winds may pick up a bit, adding briskness to the air. Rain remains unlikely, so conditions stay generally pleasant. As evening arrives, cloud cover stays light, letting clearing skies continue well into night. Mild conditions persist.
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