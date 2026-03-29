Today, Sunday, March 29 in Liskeard, patchy rain is expected with occasional drizzle. Temperatures near 11°C and a mild breeze might keep conditions cool, but brief sunny intervals are possible. Cloudy skies will dominate most of the afternoon, while passing rain clouds may appear later in the evening.
Tomorrow should remain unsettled with patchy rain likely. Temperatures about 12°C could feel slightly warmer, but occasional overcast periods might linger. Lighter winds are set to continue, bringing a gentle breeze throughout the day. Brief breaks of sunshine could occur, though showers may return by early evening.
Partly cloudy conditions are expected Tuesday, with temperatures near 13°C. Occasional clouds may give way to limited sunshine, but patchy rain could pop up briefly in the afternoon. Widespread downpours seem unlikely, and winds should remain moderate into the evening. Some morning sunshine is possible, offering a gentle start.
More patchy rain is likely Wednesday, with temperatures near 12°C. Cloudier skies may develop from midday onward, though brighter intervals could still appear. Light breezes continue, creating a generally mild feel despite a chance of brief showers. Evening hours might bring heavier cloud cover. Occasional drizzle remains possible.
Cooler breezes arrive Thursday, with temperatures about 9°C and a possibility of rain later in the afternoon. Early morning could feel crisp, but partial sunshine might emerge near midday. Skies may turn overcast by evening, yet heavy downpours appear unlikely, keeping the day relatively calm. Wind speeds ease.
This weekend may see gentle winds, clouds, and mild temperatures.
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