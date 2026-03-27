Today is Friday, March 27, bringing patchy rain to Liskeard with drizzle possible mid-day. Temperatures rest near 10°C, and grey skies might linger through late afternoon. A moderate breeze could make conditions feel cooler, creating a damp setting.
Tomorrow sees occasional light rain before clearing in late afternoon. Temperatures hover about 8°C, but stronger winds might kick in around midday. Chilly air may persist, and glimpses of sunshine could brighten parts of the day.
The end of the weekend looks breezy and damp, with patchy rain drifting on and off. Afternoon feels a bit milder, with temperatures near 10°C. This weekend remains unsettled, but dryness might make brief appearances in between spurts of drizzle and cloud.
Early in the new week, occasional drizzle could linger, though several intervals stay mostly cloudy. Daytime highs reach about 11°C, helping maintain mild conditions for many hours. Winds calm slightly, offering a more relaxed atmosphere for those experiencing these changing skies.
Further ahead, Tuesday features brighter spells alongside early mist. Temperatures climb near 13°C under partly cloudy conditions, signalling a gentler vibe. Light breezes guide subtle weather shifts, concluding a varied forecast that merges unsettled patches with sunnier stretches through the week.
The rest of the week seems generally mild, with partly cloudy skies persisting at times. Occasional rain cannot be ruled out, but temperatures should remain about 13°C during daytime hours. Gentle winds continue, and any lingering drizzle will likely fade quickly, granting occasional sunshine in these early spring conditions from midweek onward.
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