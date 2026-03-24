Cloud cover sets the tone on Tuesday, March 24, with patchy drizzle and occasional breaks in the clouds. Temperatures near 12°C bring a mild feel, though a gusty breeze might stir up by the afternoon. Light rain can linger this evening, but some clearer spells could appear overnight.
Tomorrow remains cool with patchy rain in the mix. Expect drizzly bursts Wednesday afternoon and temperatures about 8°C, making it feel quite brisk. Overcast skies may dominate, but brief sunny spells could sneak through later. Evening hours look calmer, albeit still subdued under thick cloud cover.
A drier outlook arrives Thursday, delivering partly cloudy skies and fewer showers. Temperatures approximately 9°C boost the chance of a pleasant midday, with only a light breeze expected. Morning hours stay mostly clear, whereas afternoon clouds might roll in without much moisture. By evening, conditions remain generally stable.
Rain returns Friday, with patchy drizzle frequenting local areas. Temperatures near 11°C ensure a milder feel, yet damp conditions persist through the day. Overcast skies might lighten marginally by late afternoon, though further spots of drizzle are possible. The area near Liskeard could see occasional rain, maintaining a wet theme.
This weekend brings unsettled weather, especially on Saturday, with patchy light drizzle and breezy spells. Temperatures about 9°C signify a cool trend, and clouds will likely stick around. Intermittent bursts of rain may surface, but clear intervals come and go. Night-time could get chillier, though dryness should gradually spread across regions. A few brighter spells might emerge occasionally.
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