Today, Sunday, March 22, dawns with bright sunshine. Clear skies linger through most of the day, keeping conditions pleasant and dry. Temperatures are near 12°C during the warmest part of the afternoon, dipping to about 7°C later on. Light breezes add to the calm atmosphere. No rain is expected today.
Tomorrow sees weather shifting towards a cloudier feel. Conditions remain mostly dry, with temperatures about 10°C and overnight lows near 7°C. Skies may turn slightly grey at times, but significant rain is unlikely. Gentle winds continue, making the day feel fairly mild overall for early spring. No drizzle is expected.
Expect patchy rain Tuesday, especially later. Temperatures hover near 13°C by midday, bringing a pleasant warmth despite the occasional shower. Sunny spells could break through, though brief drizzle might appear again in the late afternoon. Winds pick up, but drying periods should help keep conditions manageable. No heavy bursts appear.
Rain remains possible Wednesday, with temperatures about 8°C. Showers could linger throughout the day, but occasional breaks may offer some drier spells. Gusts may feel stronger, creating a chill in the air. Skies stay predominantly grey, keeping sunshine limited. Lighter winds emerge overnight, easing conditions into Thursday. No sunny intervals.
In Liskeard, conditions on Thursday reflect thick cloud cover and possible drizzle. Afternoon temperatures come close to 9°C, with minimal sunshine likely. This weekend might see a slight improvement, though significant warmth is not predicted. Overcast intervals remain possible, keeping shadows scarce throughout the day. Evening stays generally settled overall.
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