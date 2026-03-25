Today, Wednesday, March 25, brings a damp start with patchy rain swirling around Liskeard. Drizzle could appear on and off, but a few breaks might emerge later. Temperatures near 8°C keep the air fresh, though breezes bring an extra chill. Skies remain mostly grey, so expect limited sunshine.
Tomorrow stays rather unsettled as occasional rain continues during the morning. Thursday might see brighter spots developing later, with temperatures about 9°C. Winds ease slightly, creating calmer conditions by late afternoon. Persistent clouds linger, but heavier downpours look less likely as the day progresses.
Friday appears milder, with patches of rain still possible. Temperatures near 11°C bring a gentle warmth into the forecast. Grey skies may shift occasionally to partial sun, though a splash of drizzle could pop up. Overall, weather remains changeable, but a bit more pleasant than earlier in the week.
Saturday sits on the cooler side at about 9°C, marking the start of this weekend. Occasional clouds mix with sunny intervals, but any rain looks likely to stay light. Winds may strengthen later, promoting a breezy feel. Skies might still reveal glimpses of sun, keeping conditions somewhat mixed.
Sunday rounds off the week with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures hover about 11°C, offering a mild touch to the later afternoon. Rain appears unlikely, although the forecast could shift. Light breezes persist, maintaining a comfortable atmosphere overall. Some mild sunshine might linger into early evening. Cloud cover remains patchy. Clearer spells are expected, making Sunday one of the friendlier days ahead.
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