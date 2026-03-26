Today, Thursday, March 26, in Liskeard features early patchy rain, with occasional clouds as the day unfolds. Temperatures near 10°C are expected by afternoon, dropping to about 6°C later. Morning drizzle might appear briefly, but clearer spells could develop after midday, keeping the overall weather forecast slightly unpredictable.
Tomorrow should bring light showers and drizzle, keeping the local weather forecast wet. Temperatures reach near 12°C, while nighttime sees about 8°C. Grey skies may dominate in the morning, though a few sunny intervals could break through before patchy cloud cover returns later.
This weekend begins with patchy rain on Saturday, hitting near 9°C by midday and falling to about 5°C as evening arrives. Clouds may linger, but some breaks could appear later. Early gusts might push some damp conditions around, though occasional brighter moments may emerge in the afternoon.
Rain persists on Sunday, reaching temperatures near 10°C in the daytime and about 5°C overnight. Skies look cloudy, with brief chances for drier conditions later. A few showers might persist into midday, but short-lived improvements could offer glimpses of sunshine before cooler air settles by evening. Lingering wet spots may appear after dark.
A milder outlook arrives on Monday, as temperatures climb to about 13°C and settle near 9°C later. Occasional patchy rain could still show up, but it should remain mostly light. Expect a cloudy start that might transition into partial brightness, though unsettled weather could linger, making the five-day forecast full of changing patterns. Light breezes may appear at times.
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