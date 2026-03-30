Today, Monday, March 30, brings patchy rain with brief intervals of sunshine. Temperatures near 11°C keep it fairly mild, and breezes may pick up at times. Liskeard could experience occasional showers, though skies might clear slightly into the evening. This weather forecast suggests a damp start for the day overall.
Tomorrow sees more passing clouds and the possibility of light rain. Temperatures about 14°C should provide a milder feel compared to today. Winds look calmer, but wet conditions may persist in areas. Occasional brighter spells might emerge, but expect changeable weather throughout the afternoon and early evening, continuing unsettled patterns.
Wednesday brings another dose of rain, with temperatures near 11°C. Cloud cover is set to linger, and showers could develop in scattered spots. Stronger breezes return by midday, though any sunshine might be limited. Overall, conditions remain unsettled, so expect periods of drizzle amidst mostly grey skies as midweek unfolds.
Thursday appears overcast, offering temperatures about 11°C. Occasional rain is possible, though drier spells may break through at times. Moderate winds could increase later, keeping the air feeling fresh. Despite some clear patches, the forecast indicates prevailing cloudiness, leaving minimal room for sunshine during the latter part of the day.
Friday sees frequent rain with blustery conditions and temperatures near 11°C. Gusts may strengthen, leading to a brisk feel throughout the day. Showers might be heavier at times, lingering well into the evening or nightfall. Skies are unlikely to brighten, so expect a damp end to the working week overall.
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