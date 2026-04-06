Today, Monday, April 6, welcomes bright sunshine for Liskeard, with temperatures near 11°C. Early hours hold conditions near 6°C, and skies stay clear throughout the day. No chance of rain is expected. Light winds maintain a comfortable feel from dawn to dusk. Sunrise will cast a warm glow that persists throughout midday. Afternoon hours remain bright.
Tomorrow may see occasional patchy rain, with maximum temperatures near 14°C. Conditions remain mild, and morning readings stay about 10°C before rising mid-day. Showers could pop up but are likely to ease by the afternoon. No strong winds are expected, though a light breeze might pick up late in the day.
Wednesday looks sunny, with temperatures peaking near 16°C. Morning lows remain about 10°C, so the day should stay warm under clear skies. Little to no rain is anticipated. Winds remain light, offering a calm afternoon. Evening conditions remain moderate, with only a few passing clouds.
Thursday continues the bright streak, reaching near 14°C during the day. Early hours hover about 9°C with mostly clear skies. Some cloud cover could appear, but rain seems unlikely. Gentle breezes keep conditions pleasant into the evening. Later on, skies should remain largely cloud-free.
Friday remains bright with afternoon temperatures near 14°C. Early readings settle about 9°C, while skies remain partly clear. This weekend looks mild, with no signs of major shifts in conditions. Rain appears minimal through the period, fostering more sunshine. Nights stay manageable, hinting at mild evenings ahead. Breezes stay consistently mild, allowing calm afternoons.
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