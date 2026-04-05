Today, Sunday, April 5, in Liskeard brings a blend of patchy rain and bright spells. Temperatures near 10°C should appear, though drizzly moments may pass through at times. Some sunshine peeks in during the afternoon, but scattered clouds could linger. Overall, it’s a breezy day with a few light showers here and there.
Tomorrow stays mostly clear, offering plenty of sun overhead. Temperatures about 11°C create a pleasant feel, and the chance of rain is slim. Skies look blue through much of the day, and the breeze seems gentler compared to earlier conditions. It’s likely to remain calm and dry until late evening.
The next day ushers in a return of patchy rain with potentially heavier bursts at points. Temperatures near 14°C offer a mild atmosphere, although some scattered clouds may turn darker, hinting at further spells of drizzle. Fortunately, brighter patches might break through for a while, ensuring occasional sunshine between any showers.
Another day of mostly sunny weather follows, and this time temperatures near 16°C could make it feel quite pleasant. Despite a few clouds drifting in, skies remain clear for large chunks of the day. Rain is unlikely, so it’s looking like a bright stretch with stable conditions dominating overall.
Later in the week, sunshine persists with temperatures about 15°C. Expect gentle winds and minimal cloud cover as the weather holds steady. No rain is on the horizon, keeping skies clear. Conditions remain comfortable, suggesting a mild finish to this run of pleasant days.
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