Today, Saturday, April 11, in Liskeard, the weather forecast suggests patchy rain through much of the day, with temperatures near 9°C. Intermittent drizzle could appear early on, followed by light rain into the afternoon. Cloud cover remains persistent, and occasional gusts may make it feel cooler despite moderate springtime conditions.
Tomorrow, Sunday, continues with a damp forecast, offering scattered showers and temperatures about 10°C. Gentle breezes keep skies mostly grey, although any extended break from drizzle will be brief. Rain lingers through midday, and drier spells may only appear later, maintaining a generally unsettled outlook. Evening cloud cover remains likely.
The next day, Monday, sees continuing rain with brighter intervals, and temperatures near 10°C. Light showers persist from early morning onward, though breaks in cloudiness might bring sunshine. By afternoon, patchy drizzle returns to dominate the forecast, settling in for the remainder of the day. Evening skies may remain grey.
Another day, Tuesday, features a higher chance of cloud cover and possible drizzle, with temperatures about 13°C. Morning hours could see intermittent rain, while midday dryness allows for brief sunny spells. Later on, patchy conditions reappear, maintaining the forecast’s unsettled theme before nightfall brings mostly overcast skies. Light winds continue.
The midweek period, Wednesday, keeps rain in the picture, with temperatures near 13°C. Early cloudiness could dominate, but occasional sunny gaps may break through. Showers gather strength by noon, accompanied by moderate breezes that persist throughout the afternoon. Evening hours remain cloudy, and light rainfall may linger overnight into tomorrow.
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