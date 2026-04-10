Today, Friday, April 10, in Liskeard brings variable cloud cover and frequent patches of light rain. Early drizzle may linger through the late morning, giving way to overcast conditions around midday. Temperatures near 10°C keep conditions mild, while occasional gusts offer a brisk feel as scattered showers move through.
Tomorrow, Saturday, sees a continuation of unsettled skies, with autumn-like breezes driving patchy rain across much of the area. Temperatures hover about 9°C, making things feel somewhat cool under thick cloud. Periods of drizzle remain possible into the afternoon, but occasional breaks in the cloud could bring brief brighter moments.
This weekend, Sunday maintains a similar pattern, with patchy rain likely throughout the morning. Intervals of thicker cloud keep sunshine limited, though odd bursts of light may slip through. Temperatures about 10°C help maintain mild weather, while scattered showers fade intermittently, leaving fleeting spells of dryness during the early evening.
Expect Monday to bring overcast skies early on, with scattered rain developing steadily through midday. Temperatures near 11°C add a gentle warmth, but moderate breezes could accentuate any chilly sensation near dawn. Later in the day, possible sunny breaks emerge, offsetting lingering drizzle and creating a modest blend of cloud and brightness.
Tuesday remains settled, offering partly cloudy skies and minimal likelihood of rain. Temperatures hover about 11°C, supporting a decent level of comfort as gentle breezes prevail. Evening conditions stay calm, although pockets of cloud could develop. Sunny intervals persist into late afternoon, preserving a mild finish to the day.
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