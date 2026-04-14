Today is Tuesday, April 14, with patchy rain lingering throughout the morning. In Liskeard, conditions stay breezy, so it might feel cooler overall. Temperatures hover near 13°C, dropping to about 9°C overnight. Overcast skies dominate, although a short sunny break could appear briefly around midday.
Tomorrow brings more rain, with showers set to arrive by midday. Clouds remain prominent, though drier spells may occasionally squeeze in. Temperatures hit near 13°C and dip to about 10°C later. Breezes grow stronger, but heavier bursts should ease quickly, leaving behind mostly grey and damp skies.
Thursday continues a showery pattern with rainfall expected much of the day. Occasional brighter phases might pop up, yet clouds dominate. Temperatures reach near 12°C, with a slight drop overnight. The breeze could lessen somewhat, offering brief calm intervals, but patches of rain still linger into the evening.
Friday may offer a little more sunshine, though scattered showers remain possible. Temperatures hover around 13°C, providing mild conditions for the afternoon. Slightly gentler winds should help the day feel more pleasant if the sun stays out. However, a passing cloud or two could still bring a brief shower, especially late afternoon.
This weekend on Saturday remains a bit unsettled, with patchy rain at times. Temperatures sit near 13°C, dipping to about 7°C when evening arrives. Overcast conditions may persist, but occasional sunny moments can break through. Light winds bring some relief, though the chance of a shower remains in play. Drizzle may often pop up in the late afternoon.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.