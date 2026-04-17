Today, Friday, April 17, features patchy rain and periodic drizzle. Temperatures sit near 8°C in the morning, rising to about 12°C later in the day. Occasional breaks in the clouds may appear before evening, although lingering grey skies keep the local weather update damp. Winds remain breezy but not too strong.
Tomorrow brings a mix of sunny intervals and occasional rain, with early readings about 6°C climbing near 12°C. Skies turn partly cloudy by afternoon, offering a more stable outlook. Conditions remain mild for this local forecast, so expect a few light showers scattered throughout the day.
Sunday keeps things bright under mostly clear skies, with temperatures about 5°C rising near 12°C. A gentle breeze adds comfort to the local weather conditions, and no major rain is forecast. Clouds remain limited, promising a pleasant atmosphere for much of the day.
Monday leans sunny again, although patchy rain could pop up midday and may persist briefly. Temperatures begin about 6°C, peaking near 11°C by afternoon. Breezes might strengthen slightly, yet skies stay mostly clear later. This weather forecast indicates no heavy downpours, preserving generally stable conditions through late evening.
Tuesday sees patchy rain reappear, with early starts near 5°C moving to about 11°C. Conditions turn breezy, and short bursts of sunshine might peek through. Occasional drizzle could linger, though skies tend to clear by nightfall, paving the way for calmer midnight conditions and fewer rain threats overall. Liskeard experiences these conditions briefly, rounding off the local weather outlook for the week.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.