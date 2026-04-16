Today, Thursday, April 16, is bringing patchy rain most of the day, with breezy gusts possible. Temperatures near 12°C and lows about 9°C keep it mild, though a few showers might pop up intermittently. Local weather updates hint at a damp feel, so anticipate cloud cover staying overhead.
Tomorrow continues the patchy theme, particularly for those near Liskeard. Highs sit about 12°C, and overnight lows reach near 8°C. A mix of clouds and light drizzle could drift through, but conditions may taper off later. Weather conditions remain changeable, favouring short bursts of rain in the morning.
Saturday marks the start of this weekend with occasional patchy rain, though some brighter spells might appear. Temperatures about 13°C keep things comfortable, while lows hover near 7°C. Weather experts foresee a moderate breeze and potential drizzle, but a few sunlit breaks are possible during the afternoon.
Sunday looks generally sunny, offering clear skies for much of the day. Highs rest near 13°C, and overnight values fall about 6°C. Conditions stay mostly dry, with only a slim chance of any rain. Mild winds help maintain a pleasant feel, and local weather updates point to longer spells of sun.
Monday brings a mix of sunshine and a slight chance of drizzle, with highs about 12°C and lows near 6°C. This gentle pattern persists into the rest of the week, keeping conditions balanced. A patch or two of cloud may pass overhead, but overall the atmosphere remains settled without heavy rainfall. Expect gentle breezes later on.
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