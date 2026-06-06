In Liskeard, today (Saturday, June 6) delivers moderate rain, especially early on. Showers could become heavier for a short time in late morning, but a few bright intervals might pop up by mid-afternoon. Temperatures climb near 14°C before dipping to about 12°C later, leaving conditions slightly damp heading into evening.
Tomorrow maintains a mostly cloudy outlook, with patchy rain appearing during lunchtime. Temperatures reach about 16°C by mid-afternoon, then settle near 12°C once night falls. Rainfall remains light overall, though a slightly gusty breeze could occasionally accompany passing showers. Skies might attempt a brief clearing but will likely stay overcast.
Another dose of moderate rain arrives Monday, keeping the start of the week damp. Showers could linger longer into late afternoon, limiting any chance of extended sunshine. Temperatures hold near 15°C in daytime, dipping to about 11°C overnight. Gusts remain tame, but the overall atmosphere stays wet and somewhat grey.
While Tuesday’s conditions stay unsettled, patchy rain may lessen for a spell around midday. A top reading near 15°C provides mild air before lowering to about 10°C after dusk. Sunshine is scarce, but the odd bright break could pop up. Most clouds hang around, making it feel cool and misty.
Some patchy rain persists Wednesday, though the intensity is expected to be lighter. Afternoon temperatures hover about 15°C, then slip near 10°C overnight. Skies may appear brighter at times, but lingering cloud cover remains the dominant feature. Breezes stay moderate, easing transitions between rain spells and any fleeting dry periods.
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