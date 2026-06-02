Today, Tuesday, June 2 in Liskeard is expected to bring patchy rain, with occasional drizzle possible throughout the day. Local weather forecast suggests breezy conditions and temperatures near 16°C. Cloud cover might break at times, allowing brief sunny spells, but overall, rain remains a key feature for these local conditions.
More unsettled conditions are expected tomorrow, bringing patchy rain and breezy spells overall. Temperatures near 17°C could appear, though showers remain likely for much of the day at times. Occasional breaks in the cloud may allow glimpses of sunshine, but the overall impression is a continuation of wet local weather.
A rainy trend continues Thursday, bringing wet conditions, with moderate conditions dominating the area. Temperatures near 15°C could occur, accompanied by brisk winds and further persistent showers. Skies might brighten briefly, though the risk of rain remains high. Overall, expect damp local weather to persist, influencing much of the day.
Another unsettled spell arrives Friday, with patchy rain returning across the region. Temperatures near 14°C should dominate, accompanied by occasional breezes once again. Brief dry intervals are possible, but showers continue to shape the overall scenario. The likelihood of continued wet conditions remains very high for much of the day.
This weekend appears rather wet, featuring moderate rain and gusty conditions. Temperatures near 16°C may occur, keeping things relatively mild despite blustery spells. Periodic breaks from rainfall are possible, but unsettled skies look likely to dominate. The overall forecast points to continuing showers and a brisk feel throughout the day.
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