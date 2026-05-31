Today is Sunday, May 31, bringing patchy rain with short breaks of sunshine. Temperatures near 17°C and a low about 13°C keep things mild. In Liskeard, the weather update suggests occasional clouds and a gentle breeze. Expect quick spells of rain before clearer skies later.
Tomorrow should feel wetter, with plenty of moderate rain dominating most of Monday. Temperatures close to 16°C and a low near 13°C could be accompanied by stronger winds. Cloud cover remains thick, so showers are likely on and off. Brief lighter moments may pop up, but expect a damp day overall.
Tuesday looks unsettled with patchy rain lingering through the day. Temperatures about 16°C, dipping to nearly 13°C, make it slightly cooler. Occasional bursts of drizzle might come and go, paired with breezy conditions. Some small breaks in the clouds might appear, though rain showers remain dominant overall, with occasional gusts.
Wednesday continues the wet spell with light showers shaping much of the day. Temperatures near 17°C and lows around 12°C add a slightly warmer touch. Patchy rain could fall intermittently, but a few brighter spells may peek through. Gusty breezes might pick up at times, keeping conditions lively and occasionally stronger gusts.
Thursday stays unsettled, with patchy rain nearby and a high about 15°C. Overnight lows hover near 11°C, and showers could persist. There may be short-lived dry periods, yet clouds dominate much of the day. Winds remain steady, hinting at a breezy midweek wrap to this local forecast. No serious storms are anticipated.
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