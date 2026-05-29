Today, Friday, May 29, starts with patchy rain near dawn, clearing by mid-morning. Sunny spells dominate the afternoon, accompanied by a gentle breeze. Cloud cover returns briefly in the late evening, but no major downpours are expected. Temperatures about 18°C keep conditions on the mild side. The day feels comfortable overall.
Tomorrow, Saturday, remains bright from early morning, featuring unbroken sunshine for much of the day. Skies stay mostly clear into the afternoon, and no showers appear likely. A gentle breeze aids a refreshing atmosphere later on. Temperatures near 18°C promise another mild occasion without significant rainfall. Evening remains calm too.
This weekend, Sunday, sees early cloud and patchy rain near, particularly before midday. Occasional brighter intervals appear, but overcast skies linger through parts of the afternoon. Showers might return intermittently later, though never lasting long. Temperatures about 17°C keep conditions manageable. Light breezes blow, yet no severe gusts should develop.
Another day, Monday, experiences moderate rain in waves, potentially heavier late in the day. Grey skies dominate much of the morning, but minor breaks may reveal short-lived sunshine. Temperatures near 16°C indicate a cooler slot than the previous days. Winds could pick up a bit later, intensifying any damp feeling.
The following day, Tuesday, maintains unsettled conditions with patchy rain near returning off and on. Dry moments might bring glimpses of blue sky, but clouds remain present. Temperatures about 17°C help the air stay mild, despite the occasional drizzle. Gusts may strengthen, yet intense downpours are unlikely at this stage. Liskeard sees similar trends.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.