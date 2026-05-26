Today, Tuesday, May 26, in Liskeard features plenty of sunshine early on. Occasional patchy rain is likely late afternoon. Temperatures near 21°C, dipping to about 17°C. Gentle breezes add to the mild feel, with wind speeds near 8 mph. Warmer pockets may occur by midday. Clouds move in after sunset.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain in the morning, followed by brighter spells later. Maximum readings near 20°C, while lows hover about 15°C. Winds may gust near 18 mph at times, creating breezier moments. Skies look clearer by late afternoon, though cloud patches could linger after dusk. Light rain remains a possibility.
Thursday sees a cooler trend with potential for intermittent rain. Temperatures peak near 18°C and dip about 14°C. Winds approach near 11 mph, adding a gentle breeze. Sunshine may break through midday, but rain remains a possibility. Evening cloud cover could increase, maintaining mild but damp conditions. Overnight stays calm.
Friday appears brighter with fewer clouds and a chance of patchy rain by evening. Afternoon highs reach about 21°C, dropping near 13°C overnight. Sunny periods dominate much of the day, accompanied by gentle breezes near 7 mph. Late-night showers remain possible, though calmer weather is expected. Conditions stay mild overall.
This weekend brings a mix of sunshine and rain. Early hours might feature occasional showers, becoming patchier mid-morning. Afternoon temperatures climb near 21°C, with lows settling about 13°C. Wind speeds hover close to 14 mph, offering moderate breezes. Evening clouds could gather, and scattered rain is possible through some parts.
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