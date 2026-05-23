Today is looking bright, with early temperatures near 12°C and afternoon highs about 19°C. Clear skies are likely, and winds remain gentle throughout Saturday, May 23. There is no indication of rain, so sunny weather dominates. Liskeard experiences similar conditions. Expect consistent sunshine throughout the afternoon. Overall, warmth remains steady.
Tomorrow continues the sunny spell, with morning readings near 12°C and highs about 19°C. Skies stay mostly clear, and minimal wind persists. Rain remains unlikely, so bright weather prevails. Sunday brings stable conditions, with mild temperatures and gentle breezes lingering into later hours. Expect continuity in warmth through the evening.
The next day sees higher figures, with early temperatures around 15°C lifting to near 20°C. Sunshine dominates again, and Monday remains free from rain. Winds could pick up, but conditions look predominantly calm. Clear skies stick around, fostering a pleasing warmth that spans midday to late afternoon. Evening stays mild.
Another bright day unfolds, with morning values near 16°C rising to about 20°C by afternoon. Tuesday offers continued sunshine, and no rain enters the picture. Light breezes persist, maintaining a comfortable environment. Clear skies prevail, helping keep the warmth steady throughout midday. Later hours remain pleasant, with limited cloud cover.
A slight dip in temperatures arrives, with Wednesday peaking near 18°C and lows about 15°C. Sunny spells are forecast, but moderate winds may pick up through the afternoon. Skies should stay mostly clear, offering limited chance of any rain. Conditions remain mild, rounding off the week on a bright note.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.