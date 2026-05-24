Today, Sunday, May 24, looks promising for sun-lovers with bright skies from early on. Temperatures near 19°C dominate midday, then drop to about 12°C by nightfall. Gentle breezes keep conditions pleasant. Liskeard will enjoy calm weather, offering a mild taste of summer without a single drop of rain in sight.
Tomorrow carries on that sunny streak, with temperatures peaking near 20°C. Breezy spells might develop through late afternoon but shouldn’t disrupt the clear skies. Nighttime lows hover about 15°C, ensuring a mild end to the day. No significant hints of rain to worry about yet. Sunshine remains consistent throughout daylight.
Another bright day arrives Tuesday, likely hitting about 20°C as the high. Early morning temperatures near 16°C rise steadily. Persistent sunshine gives little chance for rain, and gentle winds create a pleasant atmosphere. Conditions remain stable into the evening, maintaining that warm feeling well after sunset. Clouds remain largely absent.
Wednesday might break the dry spell with patchy rain possibilities. Midday heat could still reach near 19°C, but showers may appear later. A fresh breeze picks up along the afternoon, bringing cooler air and unsettled skies. Evening sees some drizzle in scattered areas while temperatures hover about 15°C. Overnight remains mild.
Thursday continues with hit-or-miss rain, though occasional sunshine peeks through. Afternoon readings approach near 19°C, but a brisk wind might spark fleeting showers. Cloud cover alternates with clear patches, keeping the day varied. By night, temperatures slip to about 14°C, concluding the week on a cooler, slightly damp note.
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