Today, Monday, May 25 in Liskeard stays bright as sunny skies persist throughout the day. Afternoon highs reach near 20°C, while overnight temperatures hover about 16°C. Conditions remain dry and clear, with calm breezes expected. It should feel comfortable later, thanks to mild evening air. Winds remain light overall too.
Tomorrow sees light showers early on, turning patchy by midday. Maximum temperatures sit near 20°C and dip to about 17°C later in the evening. Sunny spells break through occasionally, but brief rain is likely, especially during the morning. Skies start to clear again heading into late night. Expect occasional gusts.
Wednesday holds heavier rain at times, with the possibility of thundery outbreaks in the afternoon. Daytime highs climb near 19°C, while nighttime values fall to about 16°C. Frequent downpours could break briefly for moments of brightness, but conditions remain unsettled. The late evening might bring calmer skies. Fog development unlikely.
Thursday offers drier weather, featuring occasional sun and slightly cooler air. Daytime peaks hover near 18°C, with overnight levels around 13°C. Mist in the early hours could reduce clarity, yet skies turn brighter by midday. No significant rain expected, so conditions stay fairly settled throughout. Late evening remains comfortable too.
Friday heads into the weekend with patchy cloud and occasional sunshine. Temperatures rise near 20°C by afternoon, dipping to about 13°C at night. Some scattered rain may appear, though long dry spells should dominate. Conditions look mild overall, giving a gentle start to the weekend period. Breezes stay quite light.
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