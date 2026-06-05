Today, Friday, June 5, brings patchy rain and possible drizzle, with breezy conditions across the region. Temperatures near 14°C are on the cards, though a cooler start near 9°C is expected in early hours. Skies could brighten briefly, but passing showers remain likely through late evening.
Tomorrow should continue with moderate rain, bringing heavier bursts at intervals. Temperatures near 14°C ensure a fairly mild day, though damp conditions may linger into late afternoon. Occasional breaks could offer glimpses of sun, but winds might pick up, intensifying the overall unsettled feel.
The next day arrives with patchy rain on Sunday and the potential for drier spells. Temperatures about 16°C could bring a slightly warmer outlook, though isolated showers may come and go. This weekend’s conditions remain changeable, so brief sunny intervals may appear before cloud cover returns.
Another round of moderate rain arrives Monday with temperatures near 15°C. Morning could begin close to 11°C, contributing to a slightly cooler feel. Skies might brighten occasionally, but expect unsettled weather through midday. Any respite from rain may be brief, keeping the overall forecast on the wetter side.
Rain remains in the picture Tuesday, with patchy drizzle possible. Temperatures about 15°C maintain mild but occasionally damp conditions. Overnight values near 10°C mean early morning might feel brisk. Sunshine could break through at times, yet scattered showers are expected later in the afternoon. Liskeard remains one focal point for local weather enthusiasts. Midweek conditions suggest continued showers, so the coming days remain quite changeable overall.
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